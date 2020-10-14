The cast and crew of the hit show, Two and a Half Men have taken to social media to honour Conchata Ferrell who played the role of the sharp-tongued housekeeper Berta on the series. The actress was 77.

Starting off as a recurring character in Season 1, Berta quickly became a fan favourite, and was soon a regular for the remainder of the sitcom’s long run on CBS, earning two Emmy nominations.

Co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre mourned the loss of Ferrell, recalling the time they worked together on the CBS comedy.“We called her Chatty. And we all loved her,” Lorre said in a statement. “Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend.”

She was a beautiful human



Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths.



I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many. https://t.co/SucL6gFaAR — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

Actor Charlie Sheen, who played the lead in series, shared a heartfelt goodbye. He wrote,"An absolute sweetheart. A consummate pro. A genuine friend. A shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your "people" keeping was perfect."

an absolute sweetheart

a consummate pro

a genuine friend

a shocking and painful loss.



Berta,

your housekeeping

was a tad suspect,

your "people"keeping was perfect.



pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Warner Bros TV also shared a note saying, "We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever."