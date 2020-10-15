Actor Faraaz Khan in ICU, Salman Khan helps pay his medical bills
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has extended his support to pay bills for actor Faraaz Khan, who is battling for life in a hospital in Bengaluru after being diagnosed with a brain infection.
Faraaz, who starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the 1998 release Mehndi and Vikram Bhatt's 1996 thriller Fareb, suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He developed pneumonia as a consequence of the seizures. At the moment, Faraaz is still unconscious in the ICU.
The actor's treatment requires Rs 25 lakh for his treatment, for which his family has started a fundraiser on Impact Guru and till now, over Rs 12.36 L has been raised.
Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also shared a plea on Twitter asking netizens to help raise funds for Faraaz's treatment. "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well," she wrote.