Bollywood actor Salman Khan has extended his support to pay bills for actor Faraaz Khan, who is battling for life in a hospital in Bengaluru after being diagnosed with a brain infection.

Faraaz, who starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the 1998 release Mehndi and Vikram Bhatt's 1996 thriller Fareb, suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He developed pneumonia as a consequence of the seizures. At the moment, Faraaz is still unconscious in the ICU.



The actor's treatment requires Rs 25 lakh for his treatment, for which his family has started a fundraiser on Impact Guru and till now, over Rs 12.36 L has been raised.



Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also shared a plea on Twitter asking netizens to help raise funds for Faraaz's treatment. "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well," she wrote.