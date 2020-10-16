From playing Pamela Jaiswal or Pammy, the young Bollywood singer from the movie Angry Young Goddesses to unapologetically living the dual life of Juhi in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Pavleen Gujral has done them all with panache.

This young and zestful actor from Delhi, who started off with theatre, will soon be seen in two films, Bhor — a movie set in Bihar and chronicling the rise of a young Dalit girl — and Zindagi Kashmakash, a psychological thriller. We had a chat with the actor, who is also a qualified lawyer and a busy mum, on how she takes care of herself. Excerpts:

How do you take care of your skin and hair?

I use Sebamed facewash and Egyptian Magic all-purpose cream. I apply a lot of Vitamin-C-based toners, cleansers and moisturisers. Since I have dry skin I always keep it hydrated. I also use love using natural face masks by Daughter Earth and I’m currently using their Multani Mitti mask that works wonder for my skin. I don’t do much with my hair and I feel it behaves best when left untouched. I wash my hair with a Fab India shampoo and don’t even use a conditioner.

Beauty essentials in your bag?

Organic face mists, a lip balm, a pocket perfume from YSL, an avocado hand cream, a nail filer and sanitiser.

One beauty hack?

Always apply kohl on the underline of your lids, they make your eyes look fuller and brighter.

What’s your diet like?

I have mostly vegetarian food and prefer rice. I love homemade Indian food like daal, roti and sabzi. I love having salads and can make crunchy salads out of anything, even leftover food. The first thing I have in the morning is a large bottle of water and I love drinking coconut water. When I am in a hurry, I make a smoothie out of banana, almond milk, flaxseed and peanut butter for breakfast.

What’s your fitness regimen?

I am more into yoga, pranayam, sun salutations and floor exercises.

Your fashion choices?

I like basic, comfortable and relaxed clothing. I wear free-flowing garments like skirts, loose linen pants and dresses. I am not a jeans person. My favourite colours are black, grey, white and brown.

Your hobby?

I am very attached to nature and I love gardening. Plants make me happiest apart from music.

