Ravishing actor Priyanka Sarkar looks all set to rock the Pujas with these four special looks in jewel tones, exclusively for Indulge. We also had a short chat with the pretty young thing on her lockdown days, beauty regimen and upcoming projects.

A different Puja

As for many of us, the Pujas, this year, will not be the same for Priyanka, thanks to the pandemic. The artiste, who just returned from London after filming for Kamaleswar Mukherjee’s Anusandhan, feels that the Pujas will never be as special as they were during her childhood when she used to wait with eager anticipation for these five days. “We all used to deck up in new clothes and be very happy. That innocence is no longer there now. This year it will be very different for me. I used to spend the first couple of days judging Pujas and used to cover seeing almost all the best pandals. I really haven’t planned yet what to do this year,” she confesses.

Priyanka is wearing an emerald green asymmetrical midi-dress from Atrium paired with accessories from Atrium

Being positive

“The lockdown was initially spent in anxiety, fear and depression thinking what might befall us but it also had a positive outcome since I got to spend a lot of time with myself, which I otherwise missed due to work and family responsibilities. I could again start painting, watching movies and reading. I re-watched a few classics like The Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind, Life is Beautiful, Truman Show, Matilda, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and Harry Potter series to instil positivity during these trying times. I also re-read the Secret Seven series. It’s at times important to recall the child in you with all your past aspirations.

Priyanka is wearing a layered dhoti-shaped gown in flaring red by Rishi Kaushik along with a cocktail ring from Zaza by Soumya

Eating right

“It was an uphill journey to become fit from a whopping 90 kilos. I love working out and eating right since I would never like to go back to that weight. I do a mix of free-hand and floor exercises along with lightweight training. I eat everything but in portions. I love eating fish more than chicken and include more protein than carbs in my diet.

The first thing I have in the morning is black coffee. I usually have a protein shake if I go to the gym or a health drink and oatmeal with fruits if I am at home. I like snacking with sprouts, fruits and nuts and I love banana. My comfort food is sushi and lately, I have acquired a taste for flavoured herbal teas like chamomile, root ginseng and blue tea. I don’t drink enough water, so I try to balance that by having various caffeine-free health drinks.

Priyanka is wearing a handwoven midnight blue modal satin sari with an embroidered bustier by Abhisek Roy’s label Bohurupi paired with earrings by Prix.TI by Prachi Banka

Skin deep

“I feel if you eat right, that’s reflected on your skin. I love home remedy and massage my skin and hair with natural oils. My skin is prone to dryness so I moisturise it properly with light body butter, preferably from The Body Shop. I don’t wear makeup at all — just a tinted BB cream, a studio fix compact for coverage, mascara, lip balm, a moisturising spray and fixer for me.

A halterneck choli with a plunging neckline paired with a lehenga in a soft beige-gold tone by Bon Bibi along with accessories by An Interaction by Vasundhara

The show must go on

“I just finished shooting for the psychological thriller Anusandhan. Then there is a film with actor Soham Chakraborty called Pratighat and a yet-to-be-titled romantic film with Yash Dasgupta. Soon I will start shooting for the third season of Hello for Hoichoi and there are a couple of projects for which talks are on,” she shares.

Model: Priyanka Sarkar | Pictures: Kaustav Saikia | Makeup and hair: Suman Ganguly | Styling Abhisek Roy and Poulami Gupta | Location courtesy: Novotel Kolkata

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas