Wedding bells for Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl? Here's what the couple had to say
Actress Sushmita Sen went live on Instagram and chatted with her fans and answered their questions on Thursday morning. The actress was accompanied by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.
During the live session, Sushmita Sen was asked about when she will get married. Sen smiled and diverted the question to Shawl and asked him, "When are we getting married?" Rohman responded in Hindi and said, "Puchh ke batate hain (will ask and let you know)." Adding to it, the actress jokingly responded, "Hum neighbours se pooch ke batate hai (We will ask the neighbours and let you know)."
“I just called to say...I love you’ And I mean it from the bottom of my heart!!A big thank you to my team @mahendra_makeup @fatima_dsouza & Assistant Sameer for rocking a marathon day of promotions #myntrafashionsuperstar And, Of course Sush’s Rooh...forever by her side @rohmanshawl I Love You guys sooooo much!! To #goodtimes #duggadugga
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for nearly two years now.
On the work front, Sushmita Sen made her on-screen comeback with the web-series Aarya which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. She will next be seen as one of the judges on the TV show Myntra Fashion Superstar, along with designer Manish Malhotra and comedian Mallika Dua.