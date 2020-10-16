Actress Sushmita Sen went live on Instagram and chatted with her fans and answered their questions on Thursday morning. The actress was accompanied by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

During the live session, Sushmita Sen was asked about when she will get married. Sen smiled and diverted the question to Shawl and asked him, "When are we getting married?" Rohman responded in Hindi and said, "Puchh ke batate hain (will ask and let you know)." Adding to it, the actress jokingly responded, "Hum neighbours se pooch ke batate hai (We will ask the neighbours and let you know)."

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for nearly two years now.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen made her on-screen comeback with the web-series Aarya which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. She will next be seen as one of the judges on the TV show Myntra Fashion Superstar, along with designer Manish Malhotra and comedian Mallika Dua.