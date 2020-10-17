On Chiranjeevi Sarja's birth anniversary, his wife and actress Meghana Raj shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. Earlier in June this year, the Kannada actor had passed away due to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru.

Sharing a photograph of him, Meghana wrote: "Happy birthday, my world! I love you! Forever and always!" In the picture, Chiranjeevi Sarja is seen sporting a traditional outfit and laughing with all his heart. His fans took it to the comments section on Meghana's post to write how much he was being missed.

On Chiranjeevi Sarja's birth anniversary, his film Shivarjuna re-released in theatres in Karnataka.

