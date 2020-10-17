While sharing her training regime for upcoming action films, Tejas and Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut on Friday claimed to give Bollywood 'it's first-ever legitimate action heroine' even though the film industry has seen many leading ladies nailing action roles, including Rekha, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman and Sridevi.

"I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad. I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it's first ever legitimate action heroine," Kangana captioned the video featuring her workout schedule.



In the clip, the actress can be seen doing boxing, kickboxing, cartwheels, handstands and other high-intensity interval training.

While Tejas, directed by Sarvesh Mewara, pays tribute to the Indian military, Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad will see Kangana playing a spy. Besides these two, Kangana also has J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi in the pipeline.