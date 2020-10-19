Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in these new photographs she shared on social media. The actress is all set to welcome her first child with cricketer Virat Kohli and her pregnancy glow is a sight to behold!

The actress shared some adorable photos of her baby bump while basking in the Dubai sun. “Pocketful of sunshine,” Anushka captioned the pictures.

The photos shared by the Pari actress has over six lakh likes within a few minutes. Other celebs like Tahira Kashyap and Dia Mirza could not help but share some love for Anushka.