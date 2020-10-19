American singer Jason Derulo, best known for hits like Swalla and Tip Toe rolled out a fresh remix collaboration with South Korean boy band BTS on the song Savage Love. And the remix topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



It was Jason's first numero uno song on the chart in 11 years. However, trouble started brewing when the singer began celebrating the feat but did not tag any of the K-pop band members.

The BTS Army soon took offence and the hashtag #JasonDeruloIsOverParty began trending on Twitter.