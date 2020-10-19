Hrithik Roshan shared a rare throwback picture with friend Kunal Kapoor to wish him on his birthday.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Hrithik wrote, “Happy birthday man. I am so glad we don’t look like these two @kapoorkkunal.” It shows a young Hrithik in a casual look, similar to his look in his 2000 film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. He is seen sitting besides Kunal, who is in tee and boxers while sitting with his chin resting on his hands.

Hrithik and Kunal have been best friends for several years and have often been clicked together.