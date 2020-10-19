Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post will absolutely melt your heart. She posted a picture with her adorable niece, Sky Krishna, and mentioned how much she's been missing home. She has reiterated in interviews that she misses her family a lot as she can't visit them quite often, given the pandemic but keeps in touch via Zoom calls and online lunch dates. At the moment, Priyanka is in Europe, so the picture she posted seems like a throwback. Priyanka posted a picture on social media a few days ago and hinted that she's in Euope. In the latest picture however, the diva is seen cuddling her niece in what seems like a casual hoodie and is bespectacled. She is make-up free and looks absolutely stunning!