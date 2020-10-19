Taylor Swift is auctioning the guitar she played Betty at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The black 2018 Gibson acoustic guitar has been personally inscribed and dated by Swift and is estimated to go for anywhere up to $40,000 USD. The funds will go towards COVID-19 relief.

The guitar also comes with a case, strap and five personalised Taylor Swift guitar picks, including one commemorating her 2017 album reputation and the other four commemorating her 2019 album Lover.

Swift’s guitar will be auctioned on ‘Nashville: An Auction To Benefit ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund’. Also, look out for the semi-hollow Gibson guitar Bradley Cooper used alongside Lady Gaga during the rehearsals for and filming of 2018’s A Star Is Born.