Aamir Khan, who is currently in Delhi shooting his much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha, has once again proved his dedication for work.

The PK star seems to have suffered a rib injury while filming an action sequence. But did not let it come in his way and resumed the shoot after taking some pain killers. A source present on the set revealed, “While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by taking some pain killers.”

Special arrangements have been made for the entire shooting schedule, and the actor did not want to be the cause of a delay.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. This will mark the third team-up between the 54-year-old actor and Kareena Kapoor, after 3 idiots and Talaash.