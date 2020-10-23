Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty on Friday morning at a Delhi hospital after he suffered a heart attack. The news first surfaced after many on social media wished the legendary cricketer speedy recovery.

Reports suggest that the cricketer had the attack in the morning and was hospitalised. He is currently stable now after undergoing surgery.

The cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to send their best wishes.

Get well soon Paaji @therealkapildev — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 23, 2020

My prayers are with you hope you get well soon #Kapildev paji — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless — Suresh Raina

MP Shashi Tharoor also Tweeted, "Concerned to learn that the legendary #KapilDev has suffered a heart attack & is in hospital. His mighty heart won many a battle for India. Wishing him the very best in winning this one too."

During an illustrious career spanning 16 years, Dev played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs and is regarded as one of the finest allrounders the game has seen along with contemporary greats like and Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee.