In the last decade, Mrunal Thakur’s career graph has only gone one direction — up. After beginning her career with television at the onset of the decade, she has moved rather swiftly in the film industry, first with Marathi movies and then Hindi. The actress came to limelight with Love Sonia, which had its world premiere at the London Indian Film Festival in 2018 and saw her play a village girl who brings to light the issue of human trafficking. Since then, she has been a part of films like Super 30, Batla House and Ghost Stories, and has films like Jersey and Toofan gearing up to hit the big screen. Parallelly, the actress has also established herself as someone whose fashion game is always on point, whether it is for film promotions or during vacations.

Q: What are you wearing for Lakme Fashion Week grand finale?

I am wearing two outfits. One is by Rimzim Dadu and another is by Saaksha & Kinni. The Rimzim Dadu one is beautifully sculpted, the top is off-shoulder and there is lovely floral work on the lehenga. I can’t stop raving about Saaksha & Kinni. I am someone who would always wear a jacket, and they are making me wear one. Plus, the dress has a thigh-high slit and frills.



Lakmé Ambassador Mrunal Thakur for Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Absolute Grand Finale

Q: What are your earliest memories of a fashion show?

I remember watching fashion shows on TV while growing up, and I would also catch every pageant show. I would look at the models and be like ‘Oh my god, they are so comfortable in their skin’. I liked their confidence and the way they would walk. I would even replicate their walk in the house.

Q: You have walked LFW earlier, but this time you are the finale showstopper. How does it feel?

I can’t thank Lakmé enough for this opportunity and giving me their Spotlight campaign. I was told about it on the set of Jersey, in Uttarakhand, and I couldn’t control my emotions and ended up hugging my manager. I was like ‘I know we have to maintain social distance but I couldn’t help hugging you’.

Q: Was there any special prep, before walking the ramp?

I had to stop eating carbs because during the lockdown, my favourite destinations were fridge and kitchen (laughs), so I had to make sure that I shed some weight.



Lakmé Ambassador Mrunal Thakur for Rimzim Dadu at Lakme Absolute Grand Finale

Q: Your fashion game is always on point. How would you describe your style?

Thank you for saying that! I come from a middle-class family where everyone is always concerned about what other people would say. There were days when I would wake up breaking my head over what I would wear, and I was really scared of experimenting until I met my stylist - Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar of Who Wore What When. They encouraged me to dress up for myself. When you have a good team, it makes sure that your fashion game is always on point, in sync with who you are, and has a lot of colours.

My style is very elegant and classy. I am a vintage soul so I like bell bottom and high-waist pants, vintage shirts, and drama around sleeves. My comfort also lies in Indianwear, I love sarees a lot.

Q: You recently wrapped up Jersey in Uttarakhand. How was it working in the new normal?

It was very difficult. Usually, on a film set, we always hug each other and have lunch together. Sometimes, I would sit outside my van while wearing a mask. It was difficult to wear masks all the time, especially for us actors. We need a lot of time to touch up. But, when you will watch the film, it will be worth it. I can’t wait to see the audience watch the film.

Quick bytes:

1. Five must-have items in your wardrobe: A pair of good blue denim, white shirt, black dress, pyjama and black stilettos

2. A home-made mask you swear by: Besan and dahi.

3. Your go-to designer(s): Rimzim Dadu

4. Your dream film: I want to be a Disney princess.

5. A piece of advice that shaped you: Anything that happens, happens for good.

6. If not an actress, you would be: Uber driver because I love driving

7. Your make-up/skincare essentials: Moisturiser, Kajal, Mascara and Eyebrow pencil.