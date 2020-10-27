After appearances in Star Wars and X-Men franchises, actor Oscar Isaac is in talks to lead the upcoming superhero series, Moon Knight.



The film tells the story of an elite soldier and mercenary Marc Spector, who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. His character is described as one with multiple personalities and a fractured mental state.

It has been announced that Jeremy Slater would script and executive-produce, as well as serve as showrunner of the show, being made for streaming platform Disney Plus.

Isaac earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2014 for his role in the Coen brothers film Inside Llewyn Davis, and went on to win a Golden Globe in 2016 for his work in the miniseries Show Me A Hero.



It is to be noted that Moon Knight is one of several Marvel series in the works at Disney Plus, apart from WandaVision, Loki, Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel.