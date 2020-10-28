Shahrukh Khan’s struggle in life seems to be far from over. The superstar who has climbed the ladder of stardom in Bollywood is struggling with something extremely important in life. It’s something that either ‘makes it a hit’ or a ‘flop’ on the dinner table. Yes, we are talking about his culinary skills and not his upcoming project.

The actor confessed about his struggle with ‘adding the right amount of salt to a dish.’ The confession came to the fore during a recent #ASKSRK conversation started by the actor himself. Here’s a screenshot.

SRK is known to have an interest in culinary art and in fact, during quarantine and lockdown, the actor rustled up interesting recipes for his family. During Eid, once, SRK had prepared a chicken dish to the delight of his family.