Shimla girl Asmita Sood, who made her debut in the hit Telugu film, Brammigadi Katha in 2011, just made her Hindi web debut with Poison 2 (ZEE5), where she plays Aftab Shivdasani’s love interest. We had a chat with Asmita, who is a very popular star down South, about her role in Poison 2 and more. Excerpts:

We love the way your character looks in Poison 2.

Each character in this series has a motive. My character, Heena, too has a motive but at the same time she is in love with the protagonist, Aditya, played by Aftab Shivdasani and she does whatever she does because of him. I had a lot of fun shooting with Aftab. He’s very down-to-earth and a good conversationalist. It’s your debut web series.

How was the experience?

Oh, I loved working for the webspace. There’s so much variety and scope for actors. The stories are so different and they don’t stretch for long like television and hence the quality of the content remains intact. The work culture is also very different. In TV, there’s a lot of pressure to deliver fast and hence quality suffers because you have to continually generate content.

What are your skin and hair care regimens?

I have dry skin which is tan-prone so I always use a sunscreen from La Shield or Rivela and a water-based moisturiser from Clinique. I always hydrate my skin and use a primer before make-up. I apply a homemade face mask comprising besan, honey, yoghurt or lemon, fruits, turmeric, almonds, jaggery powder and Evion capsule regularly.

At night, I use a date and litchi cream from Forest Essentials. I use a shampoo from Nashi to rein in my frizzy hair. At times I apply aloe vera gel and Bhringaraj oil.

Any beauty hacks?

Apply desi ghee on chapped lips at night.

Makeup essentials in your bag?

A tinted lip balm, a compact powder and mascara.

Your diet and fitness routine?

Post lockdown, it’s only an hour of power yoga and running for me. I love desserts and sweets and there’s always a bar of dark chocolate in my bag. I drink green tea a lot, and prefer homemade food. My comfort food is pasta with basil pesto.

What qualities do you expect in your man?

He shouldn’t be scared to love me and shouldn’t take much time to decide and commit to a relationship. He should understand and trust me too.

Health shot you swear by?

Warm water with lemon in the morning.

Fashion choices...

I am a moody dresser but usually love wearing dresses in floral prints. In fact, in Poison 2, my character Heena wears a lot of nice and bright dresses in florals with great hairdos since she is the only character which brings a lot of positivity, colour and softer emotions in the show.

The worst fashion faux pas one can make?

I think wearing platform sandals with your chipped toenails and cracked heels exposed.

