Celebrated British actor Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond in seven films, has died aged 90, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The actor starred in Bond films between 1962 and 1983. He played James Bond in films such as Dr. No, Goldfinger, From Russia With Love, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again. In 1987 Connery starred as a tough Irish cop in Brian De Palma's The Untouchables and won an Oscar for his role.

The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000, and won numerous awards during his decades-spanning career, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards. He featured in many critically-acclaimed and commercial blockbusters such as The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Murder on the Orient Express and The Rock.



Connery was raised in near poverty in the slums of Edinburgh and worked as a coffin polisher, milkman and lifeguard before his bodybuilding hobby helped launch an acting career that made him one of the world’s biggest stars.



