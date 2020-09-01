In a span of mere 10 days, actor Gaurav Chopra, who is best known for his roles in television shows Uttaran and Aisa Des Hai Mera, has lost both parents to coronavirus.



While his mother passed away on August 19, his father breathed his last on August 29. They had contracted COVID-19.



Taking to Instagram, Gaurav wrote the following on Monday: "My Hero. My idol. My inspiration. Will I ever manage to be a millionth of a man that he was? Don't think so.. The ideal man, the ideal son, the ideal brother, a man who always put family above everything else. An ideal father..it took me 25 years to even come to terms with the fact that all fathers are not like him.. That he was special .. I was blessed..and as his son that's the legacy I have inherited...loved and respected so so much more than I ever will..a celebrity in its true terms."



Recalling how everyone would address his father as "Chopra sahab", he added, "As a child, walking down the street or the market, I always knew that I was recognised as his son....the shopkeeper will greet me and take lesser money because I was his son...it was something that I was used to. It was a regular affair to find some unknown person at our gates bringing along a guest who was looking for our house. All you had to say was 'Chopra Saab's house?' And anybody in that vast radius would bring you to the correct place."



Talking about his father's love for his mother, Gaurav hinted that his father might have contacted the novel virus while taking care of his mother. "An ideal husband..devoted his entire existence towards making my mother better in these last four years. To the point of getting a disease trying to protect her and then leaving all of us to keep her company..She left us on the 19th and he died on the 29th..10 days ..and they're both gone. A void, vacuum that no amount of time will ever fill," he concluded his post with hashtag 'mere papa'.



Earlier, on August 20, he had made the following post for his mother who was also battling cancer. "My mommy strongest!! The first picture is from a year ago. Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind, three years of non-stop chemo: and she was bucking us up! Always the brightest spot of energy in the room. Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out .loved by all."