It's been a while since Ed Sheeran was last on social media. And now the singer has made his comeback with a surprise announcement - that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn had welcomed a baby girl last week.

Ed captioned his post stating, "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x".

The English singer and Cherry have been dating since 2015 and were married in 2019.

Ahead of his social media hiatus, the Shape of You singer posted a note on Instagram telling fans about his time off. It read: "Hello all. Gonna go on another break again. The 'Divide' era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world. I've been a bit nonstop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back."