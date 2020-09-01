Karan Johar, whose Instagram bio reads – ‘A father and then a filmmaker,’ broke the news of his first picture book for kids.

Karan posted a small teaser video on Instagram with adorable snapshots of his little munchkins. The Big Thoughts of Little Luv, by Juggernaut, is a picture book, inspired by his twins and his experience of parenting. In the post, the director thanked actor Twinkle Khanna for putting together the book that is yet to get a release date.

Karan is known to have shared endearing videos of his kids – Ruhi and Yash before he decided to take a break from social media after the nepotism debate erupted on social media once more.