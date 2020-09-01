A couple of throwback videos featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at a school for specially-abled children in Ranchi went viral on Twitter on Monday.

It is being speculated that Sushant visited the school while shooting for his last film Dil Bechara in Ranchi.

In one of the videos, two specially-abled boys can be seen singing and playing the drum for Sushant. At the end of the performance, a visibly emotional Sushant walks up to the performers, kisses the drummer and hugs the singer.

In the other video, Sushant can be seen giving red roses to specially-abled girls students at the same school. He also thanks their teacher and says "Bye guys", waving to the children, before leaving school.

