Telugu actor Archana Singh Rajput who was seen in the popular television series Bahu Humari Rajnikant has come up with a sizzling album song Bheegi Raaton Mein.

Presented by T Series, it is sung by Aamir Shaikh who is also featured in the song's video, directed by Azad Hussain.

Archana Singh Rajput

"It's an all-out romantic song made keeping the rainy season in mind. It was fun shooting in beaches, forts and mountains adhering to the rules and regulations of the lockdown. Of course, the shoot was difficult during this period due to a lesser number of people in the crew, but the experience was altogether amazing. The song is getting good responses from audiences too," says Archana.

She will also be seen soon in the Telugu film Mahaprasthanam alongside Tanish and Kabir Duhan which is slated for release once the lockdown rules are relaxed.