Criticising the media trials of actress Rhea Chakraborty, actress Vidya Balan on Tuesday stated that it is unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput had become a media circus.



"It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn't it supposed to be ‘innocent until proven guilty', or is it now ‘guilty until proven innocent'!? Let's show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course," tweeted Vidya.



Her tweet came in response to Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu's note about Rhea, which was tweeted on Monday. In the note, Lakshmi stated that media has made a "monster out of a girl".







"I watched the complete interview of Rhea Chakraborty and I thought a lot about if I should respond or not. I see so many people so silent because the media has made a monster out of a girl. I don't know the truth and I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out in the most honest way. I have complete trust in the judiciary system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant. But until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of person and her entire family without knowing the facts," her posts read.



Lakshmi further added that she hopes people who know her speak up for her if she finds herself in a situation like this. "I can only imagine the pain the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials. If something like this happened to me, I would want my colleagues to stand up for me at least the ones that know me to say back off hang on leave her alone and I ask all of you to do the same back off hang on leave her alone until the entire truth is officially released. I am pained by what we have become," she added.



After Lakshmi's post, several stars came forward to support her. While Taapsee Pannu retweeted it, Vidya replied writing, "God bless you, Lakshmi Manchu for saying this out loud." But, Sushant's niece Mallika Singh had a harsh reaction to the post.



"I’m surprised that right now, some people are suddenly remembering what “pain of a family” and “standing up for a colleague” means," she wrote.