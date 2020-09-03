After gaining popularity with Indian Premier League (IPL) and television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Samir Kochhar had a good inning on OTT platform where he was seen in hit shows like Sacred Games, Typewriter and the second season of Four More Shots Please!. As he returns in the role of a host with The Bid and Win Show, we spoke to him about his latest show, his association with IPL and shooting in the middle of a pandemic. Excerpts:

Q: What is it about anchoring that fascinates you the most? Tell us more about The Bid and Win Show?

There's a thrill about being on camera that I enjoy very much. It's something that I feel is built within me. Besides, I'm a huge fan of game shows. The Bid and Win Show is a high powered game show, which engages people for three to five minutes as they bid for a valuable product whilst having fun and gives them a chance to win loads of goodies.



Q: Since the show is being shot outdoors, can you run us through the measures that are being taken considering the pandemic?

It is being shot on a set and I was also a little apprehensive because it was my first time shooting outside my home during the pandemic but when I was told about the safety measures that are going to be taken when the shoots begin, I felt at ease. The whole studio was sanitized, temperature checks are done every day, everyone wears gloves and face masks at all times, and each department has just one or two people working for it. So, there is a minimal crew and they have been maintaining social distancing. The uneasiness vanished the moment I was in front of the camera. It was fun to shoot.

Q: IPL 2020 is around the corner. How excited are you?

You can't keep me away from IPL. So one month down, I will be back with the IPL 2020 and this will be my 13th year. I am excited, especially to see MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, who retired recently, back on the pitch as Thala and Chinna Thala.



Q: We know you love being on camera but what do you enjoy the most - acting or anchoring? What comes most naturally to you?

I enjoy them both but neither of them comes naturally to me. I’ve worked really hard on both of them to be where I am today. When you're a host, you're talking to many people at the same time so it's almost like you're the narrative voice towards what's happening around you, and you are reaching out to many people at the same time. But, acting is a one-on-one conversation. If you ask me, I left Delhi to come to Mumbai to become an actor but at the same time, it still gives me tremendous joy going live on television and hosting shows.



Q: Lastly, how was life in lockdown? What did it teach you?

I have learned that I have an insatiable need to cook but I can't get myself to do it. I have watched innumerous videos about cooking and recipes but I have not been able to do any of it. However, I've really learned the art of putting condiments and food together and how it looks theoretically... Now I just need to get to the practical aspect of it (laughs).

Over the last few months, I’ve spent a lot of time with my kids and wife. I’ve been Avenger one morning and Peppa Pig on another for my kids. My wife's parents also moved in with us during the lockdown so it was nice to have people around. There were productive and unproductive days but we’ve figured it out and I’m grateful for everything. I’ve always been playing my guitar, making some tracks, having some fun with that, gaming and working out.

The Bid and Win show streams on Flipkart Video