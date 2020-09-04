Though he has been a part of films like Sailing through Life and Kota Junction before, it's Class of 83 that has finally put the spotlight on actor Bhupendra Jadawat for putting in a credible act of a cop. A National School of Drama graduate Bhupendra feels grateful for getting praises for his role Shukla.

It produced by Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atul Sabharwal.

Bhupendra Jadawat in Class of 83

On talking about playing Shukla he says, "Playing a cop is quite tricky. I bagged this role after several rounds of audition by casting director Abhimanyu Ray. So, when I came to know that Shahrukh Khan is producing it and it will be streaming on Netflix, it became a larger-than-life project for me. We were trained for two months for getting into the character of a police officer. Since it's a period film, we had to prepare ourselves keeping that era in mind. I feel very fortunate about getting such great responses".

On talking about working with Bobby Deol, he adds, "It was a wonderful experience. Being a 90s kid, I'm a very big fan of his. First time when I saw him I was very excited. But he is very humble, giving and down to earth and makes his co-stars comfortable. We used to talk a lot on sets and he helped us a lot. He never made us feel he is a star".