The trailer of No Time To Die is finally out, and it teases an action-packed goodbye to Daniel Craig as the iconic spy James Bond.

The 25th Bond adventure will see Craig revisiting his past, bringing it to the present in order to save the future. The trailer comes with a tagline: "This November, the mission that changes everything begins".

The trailer begins with Bond jumping from a bridge during a near-death car chase, before reconnecting with characters from previous films.

Packed with stunning visuals, action scenes, and adrenaline pumping sequences, the trailer highlights that the stakes are high this time. In the clip, one also gets glimpses of the villain, Safin, played by Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, who is concocting a plan that could kill "millions".

Set to the iconic Bond theme tune, one also gets a glimpse of the franchise's recurring villain Blofeld, currently played by Christoph Waltz. He sits in a cage inside a prison cell.

"James, fate draws us back together and now your enemy is my enemy," he tells Bond.

The trailer also shows CIA Agent Paloma (Ana De Armas) and '00' agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch) in action. It is reported that Lynch will be given Bond's licence to kill in the next film of the franchise.

"No Time To Die" is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and also brings back Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. The film is slated to release for a November release in theatres November.