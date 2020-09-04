Shrey Mittal, who shot to fame after winning the reality show Spiltsvilla 12, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor shared the news with a note on his Instagram handle. "Stay safe and keep your loved ones safe," he wrote as the caption with the note.

Shrey shared that he had COVID symptoms over the past few days and is currently in 14-day home isolation.

"Hello, I've tested as COVID positive today. I had been having symptoms since last 2 days (Monday) so I got tested. I'm now under 14 day home isolation. Whoever has come in contact with me directly or indirectly in the last 7-8 days please be careful and keep a track on your health. Something which still felt very unknown feels very personal all of a sudden," his note read.

The model won the reality show in January this year. Since then he has been busy with independent projects.

