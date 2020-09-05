For Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, her entire family is her best teacher. The gorgeous actress, who is currently in Scotland for the shooting of an upcoming Hindi film Bell-Bottom in which she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar, credits her parents Shiv and Dimpy Kapoor and sister Nupur Chopra for invaluable life lessons.

“My family wears multiple hats like second nature and have always supported and encouraged me to follow my dreams. They’ve guided me, steered me towards my goals remaining unflinching and uncompromising in our value system. I couldn't ask for a better teacher and I'm grateful to have them taught me the right lessons in life,” she says on Teachers' Day.