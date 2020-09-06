Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is asymptomatic and has isolated himself at home under the advice of doctors.



"It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I am asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine," the actor shared on Instagram.

"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," he added.



On the work front, the actor will be seen in Bhoot Police and a yet-untitled cross-border love story featuring him alongside Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.