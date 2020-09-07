Actor Dulquer Salmaan expressed love for his father, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who celebrates his birthday on Monday.



Dulquer posted a photo of the father-son duo in which the young actor is seen planting a kiss on his father's cheek.



"Mine! Happiest birthday to my Vappichi! The wisest and most disciplined man I know. To the one person I can turn to for anything. And the one who always calms me by just listening. You are my peace and my zen," Dulquer captioned the image.



"And every day I strive to live upto your incredible standards. It has been the greatest blessing to get this time with you. For all of us. And seeing you with maryam is the single greatest joy for me. Happy happy birthday pa. As you get younger may you continue to inspire generations to come. We love you infinity!," Dulquer further wrote and ended the note with hashtags like "#reallifesuperhero #theOG #mydaddystrongest #ageinreverse #soonillbeolder #andhewillfreezetime #heiseverything #theperfectman".



Fellow Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran quipped: "Is he blushing?"



Fans have also showered Mammootty with birthday wishes.



