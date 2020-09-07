Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for coronavirus. The update was shared by the singer's son S P Charan said.

Posting a video on his Instagram profile with the update, Charan said: "We were expecting dad's lungs to improve as they were but unfortunately we are still not at that point where we could rid him of the ventilator. But the good news is that dad is COVID negative." He further added that the singer's lungs were healing and the doctors were hopeful of taking him off the ventilator. Charan also revealed that SPB is fully awake, responsive and has been keeping himself occupied by watching a lot of tennis and cricket on his iPad.

The signer was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the virus. SPB had mild symptoms when he was taken to hospital this month. However, he was later moved to the ICU and placed on life support when his condition deteriorated.