Well-known actor Kumud Mishra, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Ramsingh Charlie feels all the uproar around the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has turned the tragic incident into a Bigg Boss-type drama, tarnishing the late actor's memory.

In an interview with IANS, the actor said, "Seriously, I don't know where we have come? When will we be quiet? When will we be silent? I don't know what to say because the tragedy of losing a young star is so big. CBI is investigating the matter, and for god's sake, let them investigate. Leave his family alone."

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Since then many theories have emerged -- from nepotism and blind items to drugs. The death is being investigated by the CBI, along with the ED and the NCB.



Kumud, who featured with Sushant in his 2016 superhit M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, feels one should wait for the CBI to complete the investigation. "Our tragedy is that we don't even give one the time to grieve. We can't let the departed person rest in peace. We made it a 'Bigg Boss' of his death, and this is a bigger tragedy," said Kumud, adding, "The way people are playing with them, the way people are bringing out things from the past. He is not here to answer any of it."

The actor also wonders why cases of suicide by other actors after Sushant's death didn't catch anyone's attention. "I am not comparing death with death. But after him, three actors have committed suicide. No one is talking about them, because that isn't an issue for you. Sushant made a name for his work, but people are discussing him at such places and points where one is damaging his memory, damaging his work and his accomplishments," said the actor.

Kumud also expressed how people are not discussing the real issue, that of mental health. "I am sure that once the investigation is over that issue will come in front, and still people won't discuss the issue because that doesn't generate revenue for anyone. That is depression, mental health. People don't want to have a conversation about it, because that is not an important topic for our country and society," he reasoned.