After recovering from COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan is back shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 12.



On Tuesday night, he shared a photo from the set of KBC on social media and wrote the signature line that he uses for opening the show.



T 3653 - आदर आदाब अभिनंदन आभार ... pic.twitter.com/C1SqCYiezY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 8, 2020

However, it was on Monday that he first offered a sneak peek of the set. He had shared a couple of pictures where he could be seen sporting a suit and carrying on with the popular TV quiz show.

"T 3652 - 20 years; 12th season; KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, Begins," he posted on Monday night.

T 3652 - 20 साल ; १२ वाँ पर्व ; KBC : कौन बनेगा करोड़पति , आरम्भ ! pic.twitter.com/0UQXc7ewS5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 7, 2020

He even took to his blog and shared the experience of returning to a set.

"It has begun the trial and the expectations of the hot seat contestant and his glorious attempts to bring a change .. to COMEBACK from a SETBACK," wrote Bachchan.

He found the challenges different this time.

"The environment filled with a quiet acceptance of the prevailing circumstances and conditioning but the sincerity of moving ahead despite the spirit, the resolve and the determination to bring continuity, to bring back the loss in gain and to strive for a victorious beginning," he wrote.