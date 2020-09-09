Actress Kangana Ranaut once again referred to Mumbai as 'PoK' as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials start demolishing her Bandra office for alleged unauthorised modifications/extensions.



The actress, who is heading to the city today, made a series of posts calling the officials 'Babur and his army' and using hashtag 'death of democracy'. According to Ranaut, Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena, which also controls BMC.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

In her latest tweet, the actress wrote, "There is no illegal construction in my house, also the government has banned any demolitions in COVID till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like."



There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like #DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020



The development came barely hours after the BMC pasted a notice outside the office rejecting a reply filed by Kangana's lawyer, Rizwan Siddique, to the Tuesday (September 8) notice in which the civic body had listed a series of violations in the ongoing works in her office.



On September 7, BMC team paid a surprise visit to her office and surveyed the premises at Bungalow No. 5, Chetan Row House, Nargis Dutt Road, Bandra West. The bungalow, which Ranaut had bought three years ago, is listed as a residential property by the BMC. The survey was followed by the notice to Ranaut to stop the ongoing works within 24 hours in her office of Manikarna Films on Tuesday.



As per the notice, the violations include: merging of two bungalows, converting a ground-floor toilet into an office cabin, converting a storeroom into a kitchen, making an unauthorised pantry in the ground floor, adding toilets near the storeroom and a parking area, illegal partitions in first-floor living room, an illegal meeting room in the "puja" room, converting a balcony into a habitable area beside a floor extension, etc.

The BMC Executive Engineer said that he was satisfied that the (illegal) works were being carried out and the actress had failed to produce the permissions/approvals/sanction for it as per BMC laws. He also said that the ongoing work on the premises was not stopped and warned that it is "liable for forthwith demolition at your risk, cost and consequences".



The notice also cautioned that the actress could face imprisonment of minimum one month up to one year besides penalties.



(With inputs from IANS)