After NCB arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, actress Kubbra Sait slammed the media circus saying it has still not been proved that Rhea is a murderer.

After Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday, actress Kubbra Sait slammed the media circus that has taken over the case, saying it has still not been proved that Rhea is a murderer.

"May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer. #MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai," Kubbra tweeted.

May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB.

Still not a murderer.#MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 8, 2020

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty after three days of grilling to unravel the drug nexus in the film industry, officials said.

She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drug angle that has emerged in the investigations into the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea's legal team headed by senior advocate Satish Maneshinde slammed central agencies for "hounding" a lone woman "just because she was in love with a drug addict".