Comedian Vadivel Balaji has passed away on Thursday. According to reports, the 45-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai recently after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Reports further added that Balaji, who was on ventilator support, was later shifted to a government hospital as his family couldn't manage finances. The comedian reportedly was paralysed after having the heart attack and had been under treatment for the past 15 days. He passed away early this morning due to complication in his health.

Balaji was last seen playing a pivotal role in the film Kolamaavu Kokila. Born in Madurai, the actor made his debut in Tamil cinema with a film titled En Raasavin Manasile, which released in 1991.

Vadivel Balaji is survived by his wife, a son and daughter.