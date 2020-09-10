Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday castigated dynastic rule presumably against the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the BMC demolition drive on her office building on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, she wrote, "Your father's good deeds can give you wealth, but you have to earn respect. You will shut my mouth but my voice will echo in hundreds and millions after me. How many mouths will you shut? How many voices will you press? Till when you will run away from the truth, you are nothing but a sample of dynasty."

तुम्हारे पिताजी के अच्छे कर्म तुम्हें दौलत तो दे सकते हैं मगर सम्मान तुम्हें खुद कमाना पड़ता है, मेरा मुँह बंद करोगे मगर मेरी आवाज़ मेरे बाद सौ फिर लाखों में गूंजेगी, कितने मुँह बंद करोगे? कितनी आवाज़ें दबाओगे? कब तक सच्चाई से भागोगे तुम कुछ नहीं हों सिर्फ़ वंशवाद का एक नमूना हो। — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

The actress further claimed that following the demolition drive, she has received huge support from her "Marathi friends" who wanted to help in every possible manner.



"Many of my Marathi friends cried on the phone yesterday, some gave me many contacts for help, some were sending food at home, which I could not accept due to security protocols... This black act of Maharashtra Government should not hurt the Marathi culture and pride in the world. Jai Maharashtra," she said while adding that the people of Maharashtra have condemned the hooliganism by the state government.

मैं इस बात को विशेष रूप से शपष्ट करना चाहती हूँ की महाराष्ट्रा के लोग सरकार द्वारा की गयी गुंडागर्दी की निंदा करते हैं, मेरे मराठी शुभचिंतकों के बहुत फ़ोन आ रहे हैं, दुनिया या हिमाचल में लोगों के दिल में जो दुःख हुआ है वो यह कतई ना सोचों की मुझे यहाँ प्रेम और सम्मान नहीं मिलता। — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

मेरे कई मराठी दोस्त कल फ़ोन पे रोए,कितनों ने मुझे सहायता हेतु कई सम्पर्क दिए, कुछ घर पे खाना भेज रहे थे जो मैं सिक्यरिटी प्रोटोकॉल्ज़ के चलते स्वीकार नहीं कर पायी,महाराष्ट्र सरकार की इस काली करतूत से दुनिया में मराठी संस्कृति और गौरव को ठेस नहीं पहुँचानी चाहिए. जय महाराष्ट्रा — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

In an earlier tweet, Kangana had also called out feminists and people from Bollywood who did not support her after BMC demolishing her property in Bandra.

"Fancy feminists, Bullywood activists, candle march groups and award vapsi gang has no comments on what High Court said about open murder of law and order in Maharashtra. Well done, thank you for proving me right always, you all deserve the treatment you get from me," she wrote.



(with inputs from IANS)



