There’s more to Asha Negi than meets the eye. The bubbly girl, with more than two million followers on Instagram, has come a long way since she got noticed for her stellar act as Purvi Deshmukh in the popular TV series Pavitra Rishta.

After a successful web debut with Baarish last year, Asha bagged the role of Sonam Khanna, a gritty investigative journalist in Abhay 2, who aids Kunal Kemmu in solving crimes. Not only that, soon Negi will be seen playing the onscreen wife of Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. We had a chat with the star on all this and more. Excerpts:

How was it working in Abhay2?

I loved it because for the first time I played a strong character rather than the same docile good girl roles which have become so hackneyed for me. This role was really challenging and was like a breath of fresh air.

What are the other projects that you will be seen in?

I will soon be debuting on the big screen with Anurag Basu’s Ludo, where I play Abhishek Bachchan’s wife. Besides, I am also reading a few scripts but nothing has been locked so far.

How did you spend time during the lockdown?

Well, I painted, listened to country music, watched a lot of movies that I have missed due to work — Bombshell being one of them. I loved watching it and since it’s about journalists it also helped me prepare for my role in Abhay2. But my all-time favourite movie remains The Intern. I also watched Satyajit Ray films and I loved them.

What are the skincare products you can’t live without?

I am someone who’s very lazy when it comes to taking care of the skin. I have combination skin and I use coconut oil around my eyes and go for organic products from Forest Essential and other Ayurvedic brands. But I largely rely on homemade ubtaans and ended up making so many of them during the lockdown. I’ve made this fantastic scrub with oats, turmeric, rosewater, coconut oil and curd, that makes the skin so supple. I also spray rose water daily on my face.

An essential beauty product always in your bag?

The Benefit’s tint for my lips and cheeks and I like doing my eyebrows before leaving the house.

What’s your fitness routine and daily diet like?

I do a lot of yoga and walk a lot to stay fit. I did put on weight in between so I have started going for walks and pushing myself harder. I am a complete foodie and love any kind of junk food, though I try to restrict that a lot. I have started following the intermittent diet and my comfort food is daal and rice plus coconut water.

Anyone in Bollywood you want to work with?

Yeah, Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor.

