Poonam Pandey recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Sam Bombay.

Poonam Pandey recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Sam Bombay. Earlier today, the actress took to social media to share some pictures from her wedding.



In the pictures, Poonam can be seen sporting a traditional embroidered floral lehenga for the ceremony while Sam opted for a colour-coordinated sherwani.





"Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you," Poonam captioned one of the pictures. "Absolutely, Mrs Bombay," wrote her husband with a heart emoji.

Sam Bombay, too, posted two pictures, one from the wedding ceremony and another from Mehendi event.

The couple got engaged in July.