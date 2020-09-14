Soon, Amitabh Bachchan's voice will be entertaining you with jokes, shayaris, advice and motivational quotes on your Alexa-enabled devices.



In a new development, Amazon on Monday announced a partnership with Big B, making him first Indian celebrity voice on Alexa. For this, the Alexa team will work closely with Bachchan to capture his voice and deliver a new voice experience to customers.



"Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers," says Big B whose voice will be available on Alexa devices next year.



Meanwhile, to get a taste of the experience, users can invoke a conversation between Big B and Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, Say hello to Amitabh Bachchan".



While Alexa in the US already has voices of several celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, this is the first time that the Indian Alexa will get the voice of a Bollywood celebrity.