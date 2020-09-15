Riddhima Kapoor turned 40 on Tuesday and friends and family had the sweetest wish for the birthday girl.

In a video created by the Kapoor clan, Neetu, Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima’s aunt Reema Jain, her husband Bharat Sahni, cousin Armaan Jain and many others grooved to the music of the song Aap Jaisa Koi from the 1980 movie Qurbani.

Riddhima shared the video and thanked everyone for the surprise, but later on deleted the post.

But here's a snippet of the video posted by a fan club.

The celeb-jewellery designer, later on, posted a collage of photos from her birthday bash featuring Ranbir, Alia, Kareena and Karisma and titled the image, 'Family'.



Riddhima Kapoor is the granddaughter of Raj Kapoor, and the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Unlike most of her family, she is a jewellery designer.



