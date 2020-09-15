Earlier this week, Malayalam actor Anaswara Rajan (of Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Adhyarathri, among others) took to her Instagram account to share her picture from a recent photoshoot. In her post, the 18-year-old is seen flaunting a cute pink top paired with a pair of grey shorts. The young actor completed her chic look with a matching headband and shades- altogether adorable!

However, things took an unexpected and ugly turn when a certain section of social media started hurling abuses at her for apparently 'showing too much skin'. While many fellow actors and popular feminist pages called out the disturbing sexist nature of the comments (while sharing screenshots showing praises and comments of admiration showered at male actors of the industry when they post pictures showing off their body), Anaswara herself took it to her account to slam her trolls.

While posting two other pictures from the same shoot, the actor wrote:

"Don't worry about what I'm doing. Worry about why you are worried about what I'm doing."

Right on point!

And now, her post seems to have kick-started a movement of sorts on Instagram as actors like Rima Kallingal and Parvathy came out in support of the young talent. Earlier on Tuesday, Rima posted a pic of herself where she is seen flaunting her legs and captioned the image:

Surprise surprise!! Women have legs #ladies #showthemhowitsdone.

Within no time, actors and social media users have taken it up as a challenge to share pics of their legs with the hashtag #yeswehavelegs. A pretty cool way to get back at the trolls.

Here are some of the pics that are now trending on Instagram