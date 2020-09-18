Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited onscreen for the first time in decades and played out a risqué scene during a star-studded table read of 1982 movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High.

The two played the roles of Brad Hamilton and Linda Barrett - originally portrayed by Judge Reinhold, Phoebe Cates.

The former couple had to recreate one of the film's most risque scenes, where Jennifer's character Linda walks in on Brad's character 'daydreaming' about her topless in the bathroom as she looks for Q-tips.

Here's a sneak peek of the scene.

jennifer aniston and brad pitt’s full “spicy” scene as linda barrett and brad hamilton on “fast times at ridgemont high”s virtual table read.



THIS WAS WAY TOO FUNNY #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/BuxXh6Co42 — thay (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

A virtual reading, Pitt and Aniston were joined at the table read by the stellar cast of the film including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and Ray Liotta.

The hour-long streaming was organised for fundraising and took place on Facebook.