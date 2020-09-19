Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is in Goa and geared up to shoot for her upcoming yet-untitled film, directed by Shakun Batra.

Deepika took to Instagram stories and shared a boomerang video that captures the clear sky and coconut trees of the location. On the video, she wrote: "3 days to go".

The actress also tagged Batra, co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and producer Dharma Productions.

While the details of the film are under wraps, Siddhant had recently shared that the film belongs to a genre that has not been tried in Bollywood before.

"The excitement is that it is a genre that has not been tried in Hindi cinema yet. The film is nuanced and has a lot of details. Shakun is a great director. It is a very contemporary, new-age film," Siddhant had said.