One of the social media's biggest stars, singer Selena Gomez shared with fans a private message she sent to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg.

The singer who has over 193 million followers on Facebook-owned Instagram and more than 77 million on Facebook, posted the message on Instagram Stories, asking Facebook founder and CEO and Sandberg, chief operating officer to start a dialogue on issues of misinformation and hate speech.

"We have a serious problem. Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry," she wrote. "I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it."



"We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting," she continued. "There has to be fact-checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP."

Selena's call to action follows the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign, started by civil rights groups in June, to stop running ads that could misinform the public. Stars including Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Ruffalo, Dwyane Wade and Katy Perry blacked out their social media feeds for 24 hours to protest against the spread of misinformation and hate speech on the platforms ahead of the U.S. presidential election.