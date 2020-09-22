Renowned film and theatre actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar breathed her last on Tuesday morning, after a four-day battle with COVID-19 at a private hospital in Satara.



The 79-year-old Hindi and Marathi film actress was in a critical condition when admitted to a private hospital last weekend. According to reports, the Goa-born actress contracted the infection during the shootings of a teleserial.

In her career spanning over four decades, she had acted in over 100 Hindi and Marathi movies. Some of her popular Marathi films are Umbartha, Sutradhar, Navri Mile Navryala and Vahinichi Maya.



In Hindi film industry, she was introduced by Basu Chatterjee in Apne Paraye (along with Bharati Achrekar) for which she was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also starred in films such as Ankush, Ahista Ahista, Shaukeen, Woh Saat Din, Namak Halaal and Yaadon Ki Kasam.



Her Marathi stage career took off with the musical play Matsyagandha. Some of her Marathi plays are Guntata Hridhya He, Varyavarchi Varaat, Chinna (with Smita Patil and Sadashiv Amrapurkar) and Mahananda.