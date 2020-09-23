Poonam Pandey has alleged that her husband Sam Ahmed had assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a 'personal dispute'.

Bollywood actress and model Poonam Pandey on Tuesday filed an FIR against her husband Sam Ahmed at South Goa's Canacona police station.

The actress has alleged that her spouse had assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a "personal dispute".



An FIR has been filed under Sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code.

The duo were married on September 10 this year and both are in Goa for their honeymoon.