Zayn Malik and girlfriend Gigi Hadid have become parents!

Gigi has given birth to a baby girl and Zayn shared her first picture on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Sharing the photo of the baby holding Zayn’s hand, the singer wrote: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. Tto try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

The supermodel also took to her account to announce the baby's arrival. Sharing a similar picture, she wrote: Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love!

Gigi had previously shared pictures of her pregnancy life on Instagram and her maternity photoshoot had gone viral. “I’ve been trying to document [the pregnancy] well. And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it. I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot,” she had reportedly said.

The couple who started dating in 2015, officially called it quits in 2018. However, Gigi and Zayn came back together just before the December break.